Torbitzky named to Court of Appeals Eastern District 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 13, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson has named attorney John Torbitzky as the newest judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

