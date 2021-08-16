Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Coffey named sales director at The Bar Plan

Coffey named sales director at The Bar Plan

By: Staff Report August 16, 2021

The Bar Plan, which writes lawyers’ professional liability insurance in Missouri, Kansas, New Mexico, Indiana and Tennessee, has appointed Charles Coffey as the new director of sales and marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo