Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Legal cover: Schmitt takes novel approach in mask mandate challenge

Legal cover: Schmitt takes novel approach in mask mandate challenge

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 16, 2021

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt already has won a preliminary victory backing up St. Louis County’s decision to end its mask mandate. Now courts could determine if his office has broader authority to challenge similar mandates across the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo