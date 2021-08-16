Quantcast
Ruling limits coverage for man killed at race event

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 16, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Aug. 10 that the family of a man killed by a distracted driver cannot tap into an additional $6 million in insurance coverage.

