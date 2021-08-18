Attorneys: Negotiations over St. Louis County mandate stall

Attorneys arguing over a mask mandate in St. Louis County have another day to reach a compromise after they told a judge Wednesday they were deadlocked during a previous 24 hours of negotiations.

Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo gave lawyers for St. Louis County and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office until 11 a.m. Thursday to reach an agreement or she will make a ruling, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

St. Louis County health officials issued a county mask mandate on July 26 for indoor public places and on public transportation for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals 5 and older. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to stop the mandate.

On Tuesday, Missouri education officials permanently reduced the requirements needed to become a substitute teacher in the state’s schools.

The State Board of Education approved a change that will allow people to become substitutes by completing 20 hours of state approved online training. Previously, substitutes had to complete 60 college credit hours.

In response to a persistent shortage of substitutes made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, the board in August 2020 approved an emergency order allowing the changed rules. Tuesday’s vote makes the change permanent, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

