Judge who made probation error is immune from suit 

Judge who made probation error is immune from suit 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 18, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District threw out a lawsuit against a Missouri judge who put a woman in jail based on a misinterpretation of the state’s probation laws.

