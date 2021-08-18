Quantcast
Rives to lead Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic

Rives to lead Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic

By: Staff Report August 18, 2021

The Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic has named Julia Rives as its new clinical director.

