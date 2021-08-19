Quantcast
Ousted Sturgeon police chief ‘vindicated’ by jury win

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly August 19, 2021

A Boone County jury awarded a former small-town police chief more than $300,000 in compensatory and punitive damages over a disputed firing that city leaders blamed on alcohol abuse and reckless conduct — but which the ex-cop said was retaliation by an alderman whose friend, also police officer, was under criminal investigation.

