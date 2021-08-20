Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeals court increases award for lot’s lost lights

Appeals court increases award for lot’s lost lights

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 20, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Aug. 3 more than quintupled an award against a Mexico, Missouri car dealership alleged to have wrongfully removed light fixtures from the lot that it leased.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo