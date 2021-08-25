Quantcast
Missouri class suit against Texas car dealer OK'd on appeal

Missouri class suit against Texas car dealer OK’d on appeal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 25, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Aug. 17 affirmed the certification of a class-action lawsuit against a Texas auto dealership alleged to have violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

