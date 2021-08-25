Police: Fire at Kirksville lawyer’s office apparently arson

Police and fire investigators say a fire at a northeast Missouri law firm’s office is being investigated as an arson.

The fire was reported early Sunday at the Frick and Cundiff law office in Kirksville.

Legal Assistant Paula Bradshaw said those responsible for the fire pried open a side door and set the fire near the firm’s computers, KTVO reported.

The fire damage was contained to that area but smoke and fire damage was found throughout the building, Bradshaw said.

The computer hard drives appeared to be salvageable and some legal documents were saved, she said.

Fire Investigator Ray Jagger said the investigation is continuing, with assistance from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

