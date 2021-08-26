Quantcast
Johnson joins Van Matre law firm

Johnson joins Van Matre law firm

By: Staff Report August 26, 2021

Former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Roger W. Johnson has joined the Van Matre Law Firm in Columbia.

