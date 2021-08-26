St. Louis not liable in officer’s Russian roulette death

A judge has removed the city of St. Louis from a lawsuit filed after the accidental shooting death of a police officer who was playing a variation of Russian roulette with another officer.

The mother of officer Katlyn Alix sued the city after her daughter was shot to death by officer Nathaniel Hendren in January 2019.

Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty dismissed the city from the lawsuit on Aug. 17. She said Hendren’s actions that day were personal and outside the scope of his duties, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Hendren is serving a seven year prison term after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Hendren and his partner, Patrick Riordan, were on duty when they went to an apartment to meet Alix, who was off duty. Prosecutors allege Alix and Hendren were pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger when Alix was shot.

The lawsuit claimed the city should have known that Hendren had a “complicated psychiatric history” and forced previous girlfriends to play the same game.

Hendren and Riordan are the only remaining defendants in the lawsuit in their personal capacities. Moriarty dismissed their sergeant, Gary Foster, from the lawsuit.

Like this article? In print and online, Missouri Lawyers Media provides the latest in-depth coverage of the state’s legal community. Start your subscription here.