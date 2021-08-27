Quantcast
Chloe Murdock joins Missouri Lawyers Media as reporter

By: Staff Report August 27, 2021

Chloe Murdock has joined Missouri Lawyers Media as a reporter in its St. Louis office. She will cover courts, law firms and legal affairs in Missouri, with an emphasis on the St. Louis area.

