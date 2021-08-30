Quantcast
The POWER List: Heidi Doerhoff Vollet

Heidi Doerhoff Vollet has helped a significant number of Missouri landowners recover money from electric cooperatives that trespassed on easements and rights-of-way while laying fiber-optic cable.

