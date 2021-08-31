Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / 8th Circuit denies immunity for jail’s private medical workers

8th Circuit denies immunity for jail’s private medical workers

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 31, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Aug. 25 that private medical personnel working for correctional facilities cannot claim qualified immunity in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit, making it at least the sixth federal appellate circuit to reach a similar conclusion.

