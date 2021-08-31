Quantcast
Ellebracht joins Shands Elbert firm

Ellebracht joins Shands Elbert firm

By: Staff Report August 31, 2021

Timothy R. Ellebracht has joined the St. Louis law firm of Shands, Elbert, Gianoulakis & Giljum.

