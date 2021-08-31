Quantcast
Shook aids in nursing home settlement with Kansas

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly August 31, 2021

Residents of Kansas’ state-operated nursing homes for the mentally ill will have a better chance at deinstitutionalization under a legal agreement between the state and several disability rights advocates, with a pro bono assist from Kansas City-based Shook Hardy & Bacon.

