Arbitrator had no power to end class action, appeals court rules

Arbitrator had no power to end class action, appeals court rules

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 1, 2021

A recent opinion of the Missouri Supreme Court has doomed an arbitrator’s award in favor of a car dealership, subjecting it once gain to a class-action lawsuit.

