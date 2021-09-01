Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Family settles for $800K with nursing home after man’s fatal infection

Family settles for $800K with nursing home after man’s fatal infection

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 1, 2021

The family of a man who died after suffering severe neglect at a Harrisonville nursing home reached an $800,000 settlement, according to their attorney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo