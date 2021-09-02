Quantcast
Woman left with scar after crash reaches $372K settlement

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 2, 2021

A woman who severely injured her wrist in a collision with a truck reached a $372,000 settlement with the truck’s driver, according to her attorney.

