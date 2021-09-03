Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Back in court: Supreme Court hears live arguments in self-defense cases

Back in court: Supreme Court hears live arguments in self-defense cases

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 3, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court kicked off its fall docket on Sept. 1, masked, lively and in person.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo