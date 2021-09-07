Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / 8th Circuit agrees USIC doesn’t owe Spire for JJ’s settlements

8th Circuit agrees USIC doesn’t owe Spire for JJ’s settlements

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 7, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Sept. 1 that an underground-facility locating and marking company isn’t responsible for tens of millions of dollars in settlements paid in the wake of a gas explosion that destroyed a Kansas City restaurant.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo