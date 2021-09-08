Quantcast
Zahnd named to NDAA executive committee

Zahnd named to NDAA executive committee

By: Staff Report September 8, 2021

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd has been appointed to the 18-member executive committee of the National District Attorney’s Association.

