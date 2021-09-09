Quantcast
Inmate's claim was wrongly rejected over filing fee

By: Staff Report September 9, 2021

A Missouri inmate will get another chance to pursue his claims that correctional officials destroyed or lost his property, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled on Aug. 31.

