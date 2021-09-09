Quantcast
Three judges nominated for Jackson County vacancy

Three judges nominated for Jackson County vacancy

By: Staff Report September 9, 2021

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk, Janette K. Rodecap and Jerri J. Zhang as finalists for a vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court.

