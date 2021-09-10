Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Top News / Featured / George Will headlines long-awaited BAMSL Law Day

George Will headlines long-awaited BAMSL Law Day

By: Chloe Murdock September 10, 2021

After rescheduling twice due to COVID-19, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted its 2021 Law Day and Annual Meeting on Sept. 9. Political commentator George F. Will spoke to an in-person audience at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo