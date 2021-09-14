Quantcast
Missouri allows lifelong protection orders

By: Chloe Murdock September 14, 2021

Judges can now approve lifelong protection orders. The same law also adds to the legal definition of stalking and reduces the number of court appearances for both attorneys and their clients over time.

