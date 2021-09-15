Quantcast
8th Circuit OKs $3.6M award against Schnucks

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 15, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sept. 7 affirmed a $3.6 million judgment in favor of a warehouse management company in a dispute with the Schnucks grocery store chain.

