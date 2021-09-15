Viorel chosen for Roser Bankruptcy Award 

Quantcast
By: Staff Report September 15, 2021

The Missouri Bar’s Commercial Law Committee has chosen Lee J. Viorel to receive the 2021 Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy Award.

