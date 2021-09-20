Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Judges consider whether Zoom testimony is ‘face-to-face’ confrontation

Judges consider whether Zoom testimony is ‘face-to-face’ confrontation

By: Chloe Murdock September 20, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court heard a case on Sept. 15 that could determine if a witness’ Zoom testimony violated the defendant’s rights to face-to-face confrontation and cross-examination.

