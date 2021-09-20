Quantcast
Semi-truck driver cleared in deadly highway crash

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 20, 2021

A Bates County jury found a semi-truck driver was not at fault for a fatal accident on Interstate 49.

