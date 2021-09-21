Quantcast
Rahmeyer to retire from Southern District

Rahmeyer to retire from Southern District

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 21, 2021

Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, the first female judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District, has announced her retirement, effective Oct. 8.

