Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Legal Overview – Executive Orders on Vaccine Mandates

Commentary: Legal Overview – Executive Orders on Vaccine Mandates

By: Erik K. Eisenmann, Brian Hendrix, Jessica L. Barranco and Jackie Coffman September 22, 2021

On September 9, 2021, President Biden held a press conference introducing the administration’s “Plan to Stop the Delta Variant and Boost COVID-19 Vaccinations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo