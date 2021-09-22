Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Seibold named shareholder at Brown & James

Seibold named shareholder at Brown & James

By: ryanoshea September 22, 2021

Brown & James has elected Christopher Seibold as a shareholder.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo