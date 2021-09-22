Quantcast
Split 8th Circuit reaffirms sentence for defendant with Asperger’s

By: Chloe Murdock September 22, 2021

On Sept. 13, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a district court’s sentencing of a defendant was not unreasonable after they determined that he continued to seek out child pornography during treatment. But a dissenting judge says that in the context of his Asperger’s Syndrome, his conduct did not warrant the decision.

