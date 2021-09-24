Quantcast
Wilson: Rule of law in lawyers’ hands

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 24, 2021

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson urged members of The Missouri Bar to maintain the credibility of their profession while working to expand access to legal services and recruiting the next generation of lawyers.

