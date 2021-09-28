Quantcast
Home / Featured / Appeals court agrees coroner violated Sunshine Law

Appeals court agrees coroner violated Sunshine Law

By: Chloe Murdock September 28, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District affirmed a district court’s decision that a coroner violated the Sunshine Law when he did not provide an inquest copy to a school district, but reversed and remanded another violation of not providing exhibits in custody of the sheriff.

