Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Expert’s uncertainty at issue in bid for new trial

Expert’s uncertainty at issue in bid for new trial

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 28, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments on Sept. 14 in a case that will determine whether one of the largest defense wins in recent years gets a new trial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo