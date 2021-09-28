Quantcast
Woman run off highway settles over back injuries

Woman run off highway settles over back injuries

By: David Baugher September 28, 2021

A 2018 Lafayette County accident which left a Lee’s Summit woman with back injuries resulted in a $575,000 settlement for her and her husband.

