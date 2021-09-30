Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Injured worker settles after spat with motorist 

Injured worker settles after spat with motorist 

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly September 30, 2021

A 46-year-old construction worker who suffered a knee injury while blocking traffic at a Clayton construction site reached a $50,000 settlement in a suit against a prominent local businessman.

