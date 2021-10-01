Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Grimm sworn in as Bar president, others join executive committee

Grimm sworn in as Bar president, others join executive committee

By: Chloe Murdock October 1, 2021

Missouri Bar President John Grimm was sworn in at the Bar’s annual meeting Sept. 24. The bar’s new vice president Megan Phillips and president-elect Lauren Tucker McCubbin also began their terms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo