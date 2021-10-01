Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / J&J wins case against three women affected by ovarian cancer

J&J wins case against three women affected by ovarian cancer

By: Chloe Murdock October 1, 2021

A jury ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson after two women claimed that use of the company’s talcum baby powder caused their ovarian cancer — along with another woman whose mother died from the same cancer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo