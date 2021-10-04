Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Settlement resolves woman’s hip injury and union claim

Settlement resolves woman’s hip injury and union claim

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly October 4, 2021

A 42-year-old woman who broke her hip in a two-car crash earlier this year, that several witnesses attributed to her boyfriend’s behavior behind the wheel, recovered a total of $125,000, according to her attorney.

