Home / Lawyers In The News / Edelman to lead Armstrong Teasdale bankruptcy practice

Edelman to lead Armstrong Teasdale bankruptcy practice

By: Staff Report October 6, 2021

Armstrong Teasdale has selected partner Erin Edelman to lead the firm’s restructuring, insolvency and bankruptcy practice.

