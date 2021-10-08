Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / After eight rounds in court, state executes Ernest Johnson

After eight rounds in court, state executes Ernest Johnson

By: Chloe Murdock October 8, 2021

The state executed Ernest Johnson by lethal injection at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. He previously had been sentenced to death three times since his 1994 crime. Gov. Mike Parson had denied him clemency a day prior.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo