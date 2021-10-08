Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Report: Three federal Missouri judges failed to disclose conflicts of interest

Report: Three federal Missouri judges failed to disclose conflicts of interest

By: Chloe Murdock October 8, 2021

On Sept. 30, a Wall Street Journal report found that 131 federal judges had unlawfully heard cases in the last decade where they had a financial interest in a party. Eleven Missouri and Illinois judges were on the list.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo