Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / News / Local / Fight over probation fees not ready for ruling

Fight over probation fees not ready for ruling

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 11, 2021

After considering the matter for nearly a year, a split Missouri Supreme Court said a man’s claim that he is exempt from the cost of his supervised probation needs more time to develop.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo