Jury mostly faults state for broken rocking chair

Jury mostly faults state for broken rocking chair

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 11, 2021

A southeastern Missouri jury found $1.25 million in damages for a man who severely injured his back when a rocking chair at a state facility collapsed beneath him.

