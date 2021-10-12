Quantcast
Home / Featured / High court weighs ‘special’ reform law it once struck down

High court weighs ‘special’ reform law it once struck down

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 12, 2021

A state law that uniquely restricts cities in St. Louis County from raising revenue through traffic citations is still on the books — and the court ruling that struck down that law is not. Now the Missouri Supreme Court has to decide if that means the law itself can make a comeback.

